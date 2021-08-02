Matawalle mourns Sun Newspapers Correspondent, Mohammed Nasir

August 2, 2021 Favour Lashem



Gov. Bello of Zamfara, has condoled Zamfara Correspondents Chapel and the council, Nigeria Union of (NUJ) over the death of Mallam Mohammed Nasir of The Sun Newspapers.

This is contained in a by Alhaji Yusuf Idris, Director General, Media, Enlightenment and , Government House Monday in Gusau.

was quoted as saying Nasir would be missed mostly by the government and people of Zamfara in general.

The governor described the late Nasir as a resilient and objective journalist.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nasir died in the early hours of Monday in his residence in Kaduna following a brief illness.

According to , I am aware of how the deceased contributed his quota professionally and socially to the unity and growth of our dear state.

“This earned so much respect both among his colleagues, the people of the state and his associates.

“We all miss so much, but as Muslims, we know that Allah knows best every account and we must therefore submit to while praying He grants the soul of this gentle deceased rahma and accommodate in Jannatu Firdaus.

“I condole with the deceased immediate as well as the Correspondents Chapel and the entire NUJ .

“I pray Allah to give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss,” the governor said. (NAN)

