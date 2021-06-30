Matawalle mourns lawmaker representing Shinkafi in state assembly

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, has described the death of Alhaji Muhammad Ahmad, member representing Shinkafi in the State House of Assembly as “sudden and shocking”.Matawalle’s condolence was contained in a statement by Yusuf Idris, his Director-General, Media, and made available to newsmen in Gusau, on Wednesday.

Ahmad was gunned down on Tuesday evening, near ‘Yankara in Katsina State, on his way to Kano to see of his son, who was traveling to Sudan.

The governor noted with pain that they were together with the deceased lawmaker just a few days ago.Idris said in the statement that the governor had joined other mourners at the funeral of Ahmad, which held at the Sheik Umar Kanoma Juma’at Mosque, Gusau.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the late assemblyman was the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation. (NAN)

