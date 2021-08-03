Matawalle mourns former Agric Minister Buwai

August 3, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 Gov. Bello of Zamfara has described the death of a former Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Malami Buwai,  as a monumental loss the .

tribute issued in Gusau on Monday by Malam Jamilu Birnin-Magaji, the Secretary the Governor,  described the late Buwai as one of the personalities who spearheaded the creation of Zamfara.

“I received with shock the death of a seasoned farmer, scholar, administrator and an astute elder , Alhaji Malami Buwai,” the governor stated.

He described the late Buwai as an honest, God-fearing philanthropist par .

He noted that the former minister had contributed immensely the development of Zamfara, especially in assisting the needy.

prayed Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the late minister and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria () reports that the late Buwai served as minister of agriculture under the regime of former Head of , Gen. Sani Abacha.


Buwai died on Monday in Gusau following a protracted illness.

()

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,