Matawalle mourns former Agric Minister Buwai

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has described the death of a former Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Malami Buwai, as a monumental loss to the state.

In a tribute issued in Gusau on Monday by Malam Jamilu Birnin-Magaji, the Press Secretary to the Governor, Matawalle described the late Buwai as one of the personalities who spearheaded the creation of Zamfara.

“I received with shock the death of a seasoned farmer, scholar, administrator and an astute elder statesman, Alhaji Malami Buwai,” the governor stated.

He described the late Buwai as an honest, God-fearing philanthropist par excellence.

He noted that the former minister had contributed immensely to the development of Zamfara, especially in assisting the needy.

Matawalle prayed Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the late minister and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Buwai served as minister of agriculture under the regime of former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.



Buwai died on Monday in Gusau following a protracted illness.

