Matawalle inaugurates committee to organise education summit

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Wednesday inaugurated a 21-man Standing Committee to organise Education Summit in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee in Gusau, the governor said the summit was aimed at improving education standards in the state.

Matawalle said the idea of organising the summit was reached through a partnership between the state government and Reading and Numeracy Activity (RANA), a UNICEF and DFID funded pilot project.

“During our discussion with RANA recently, we resolved to organise the summit, where all stakeholders would deliberate on issues concerning education standard of the state from primary up to tertiary levels,” Matawalle said.

The governor said the committee, made up of representatives from MDAs, NGOs, CSOs among other stakeholders, would be chaired by Alhaji Mukhtar Bala, the acting Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Education.

According to him, the Director Planning of the State Ministry of Education, Alhaji Ibrahim Mailalle, would serve as the Secretary of the committee.

The governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Education, Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the summit was expected to hold in January 2021.

“The committee inaugurated today is expected to go and workout how to organise the summit and to make it successful,” he said.

Members of this committee are expected to work in line with the recommendations reached by the state government and RANA.

The Chairman of the Committee, Bala, promised to work with all members of the committee for the success of the assignment given to them.

Alhaji Garba Abdullahi, the representatives from State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), assured the committee of support from the board toward the success of the assignment.

Abdullahi thanked the education ministry for initiating various programmes to revive the education sector of the state. (NAN)