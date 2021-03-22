Gov. Bello Matawalle has inaugurated a 20-member Council for Zamfara Bureau of Public Procurement, to ensure transparency in the award of contracts.



The Council, with the governor as Chairman, has Alhaji Ibrahim Furfuri as Director-General of the Bureau.



Matawalle said at the inauguration of the Council on Monday in Gusau that it would ensure a more transparent system of contract bidding, award and implementation, in line with Global Transparency Initiative.



He added that it would deeply entrench the culture of transparency in the process of award and execution of contracts in line with ongoing reforms in the state public service.



“The bureau for public pocurement is basically aimed at addressing public concern on the poor level of transparency and robust institutional mechanism to ensure effective and prudent utilization of public funds.



“The setting up of the bureau is not only aimed at addressing issues relating to government contract award and execution but also winning the confidence of investors,” he added.



He said the 20-man procurement Council will be responsible for approving the audited account of the bureau and periodically review socio-economic effects of procurement policies.



It would also provide advisory services to the governor on the status of the state government procurement in relation to annual appropriation, approve procurement guidelines and regulations and determine the organizational

structure of the bureau.



Matawalle stressed that the Council would protect public interest and ensure transparent administration of contracts and all other government businesses, as well as collaborate with institutions that seek to deepen the culture of openness in the public domain.



Responding, the director-general of the bureau assured that the members would commit to their assignment and be guided by professionalism and due process.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the take off of the procurement council, the state’s Finance and General Purpose Committee has been dissolved. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

