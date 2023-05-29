Matawalle hands over transition documents to governor-elect

By Ishaq Zaki

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Saturday handed over the state’s transition committee documents to the Governor-elect, Dr Dauda Lawal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Matawalle, represented by his Deputy, Sen. Hassan Nasiha, presented the documents to Lawal at the Government House, Gusau.

“On behalf of Gov. Matawalle, I am happy to present the handover documents from Matawalle’s administration to our brother, friend and Governor-elect, Dr Dauda Lawal.

“I am appealing to the incoming government to ensure peaceful handover celebration in the state”, Matawalle said.

Responding, Lawal described the event as historic.

“This day is very important to the entire people of the state… As I receive the documents, we are going to study them and if we have issues or concerns we are going to contact you,“ the governor-elect told the outgoing governor.

He praised Matawalle for his achievements in the state.

“We are all partners in progress; we are all for Zamfara and my administration will welcome whatever will bring progress and prosperity to the state”, Lawal said. (NAN)