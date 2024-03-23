Matawalle hails Rear Admiral Olugbode’s appointment as Hydrographer of the Federation

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle has described the appointment of Rear Admiral Ayo Olugbode as the Hydrographer of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hydrographic Agency by Mr. President as a well deserved one owing to his high level of dedication and commitment to duty.

Describing Rear Admiral Ayo as a seasoned and experienced Hydrographer with a demonstrated history of working with the Military Industry and defence diplomacy said that he is expected to bring his professionalism and dedication of duty to bear in his new appointment in the interest of the Nigerian Navy and the nation at large.

He said: “On behalf of the Ministry of Defence, I say congratulations for a well deserved appointment and I strongly believe you will move the Agency forward for the betterment of the Navy and in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This appointment is with effect from 3rd, July 2023 when he started overseeing the Office.