Matawalle faults ex-SGF, says Tinubu has made commendable strides in governance

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, has faulted the recent comments by Dr Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, regarding the 2027 Presidential ambitions of President Bola Tinubu

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry of Defence, Mr Henshaw Ogubike on Monday in Abuja.

Matawalle emphasised that President Tinubu has made commendable strides in governance and that Lawal and his associates will be surprised by the resounding support the President will receive from the North.

He said that the president had made impactful reforms in several key areas like security, economy, infrastructure and governance.

The minister said the security forces neutralised over 8,000 terrorists and bandits, apprehended 11,600 criminals, and recovered more than 10,000 weapons in 2024.

According to him, this robust action has significantly improved security across the North.

He added that the successful rescue of approximately 8,000 kidnap victims underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all citizens.

“The establishment of the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell (MAAKFC) in December 2024, in collaboration with the UK’s National Crime Agency, has enhanced strategic coordination in the fight against kidnapping.

“Looking at the administration from the economic point of view, the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development aims to tap into the agricultural potential of the North, promoting economic growth and empowering millions, particularly women and youths in the North.

“This initiative is expected to transform rural communities and contribute to food Security.

“The recent decline in grain prices across the country is a testament to the effectiveness of the government’s agricultural policies,” he said.

Matawalle added that Tinubu’s administration had prioritised infrastructure projects that vital for economic growth in the North, including road construction and improvement of transportation networks.

He said that the local government autonomy had empowered local administrations to function effectively, ensuring accountability and better governance at the grassroots.

“President Tinubu, who has been in office for just 19 months, has made significant contributions in all regions of Nigeria, including the North.

“The people of the North will rally behind Mr President to build upon the achievements and reforms he has initiated.”

“The North remains steadfast in its support for President Tinubu. Any insinuation to the contrary is a deliberate attempt to sow discord and undermine our national security,” he said.

Matawalle urged critics to evaluate Tinubu’s scorecard objectively rather than dismissing his efforts, saying it was essential for them to assess the tangible benefits of the president’s reforms.

“We must unite in our support for Mr President as he continues to work towards a prosperous and secure Nigeria.

“Our support for President Tinubu is unwavering and unshakeable. We stand firmly behind his vision for a prosperous and secure Nigeria,” he added. (NAN)