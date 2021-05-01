Gov. Bello Mstawalle of Zamfara has urged workers to start their own businesses to which they will fall back after retirement.



The governor made this call on Friday when he hosted executive members of the 36 labour unions under the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to the breaking of Ramadan fast at his Gusau residence.



He said, “l can assure you that if you start your own business, you will gain experience and be well established before you retire.



“The state government will register and issue certificates on all public and private landed properties which can be used to secure bank loans for interested workers with the backing of the government,” he said.



While speaking on the issue of minimum wage, Matawalle said the government is grappling with monthly deductions for debt servicing inherited from past administration, payment of salaries and running of government.



He said, however, that he would implement the new minimum wage as soon as there is improvement and called for more understanding from the workers.



Matawalle charged them to be more vigilant in their neighbourhoods and with co-workers following the recent arrest of some civil servants who were found collaborating with bandits.



Earlier, the NLC Chairman in the state, Comrade Sani Halliru, who thanked the governor for the fast breaking, prayed Allah to reward the governor abundantly.



Halliru commended the governor over his peace and dialogue initiative with bandits.



He said some union members from other states facing security challenges were now calling on their governors to copy the Zamfara example so that they will enjoy peace.



The chairman appealed to the governor to help the union with a bus to ease part of its transportation needs.



The breakfast was graced by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bala Maru, Head of Service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, and Chief of Staff, Government House, Retired Col. Bala Mande.



Others present were PDP State Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, Commissioners, Special Advisers and some government officials. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

