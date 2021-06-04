Matawalle dissolves sole administrators for Zamfara LGs

Gov. Matawalle approved the dissolution of the 14 Local Government Sole Administrators immediate effect.

This is contained a statement issued Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local , Alhaji Abubakar Maradun Gusau.The  dissolution, the statement said, followed the expiration of their tenure elongation period of six months as earlier approved State House of Assembly.

It expires , June 4.“ view of this, the outgoing local government council sole administrators have directed to hand-over the affairs of their respective councils to the Directors of and General immediate effect.Gov. Matawalle thanked the outgoing  sole administrators for their to the state and wished them success in their future endeavours

.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Matawalle on May 31,  dissolved members of the state Executive Council and all principal political appointees as well as members of boards in the state. (NAN)

