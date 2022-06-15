Matawalle decries resurgence of banditry, kidnapping in Zamfara

Gov. Bello Matawalle has raised alarm over the sudden resurgence of banditry, kidnapping and activities of informants in Zamfara.

Matawalle, in a statement issued by Malam Zailani Bappa, his Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, said the situation had become worrisome.

The governor also commiserated with the families and loved ones of the recent abductees, promising young entrepreneurs of Bebeji Plaza, Gusau.

He said his administration was not oblivious of the situation, and had since taken proactive steps in preventing any escalation.

The Newws Agency of Nigewria (NAN), reports that no fewer than 50 of members of Union of Communication, were abducted by bandits on the Sokoto-Gusau road, on their way back from the wedding of one of their members in Tambuwal, Sokoto State on May 11.

“This singular incident marks another sad moment in the fight against the security challenges we are facing in our dear state.

“I appeal to the families of all abducted persons to have confidence in our ability to do all that is needed to be done in rescuing their dear ones.

“I have directed all security agencies for speedy location of the abducted persons, and In sha Allah, they will be rescued.

“Of very important concern is our determination to ensure that rural areas are free to go about their activities this farming season,” Matawalle said in the statement.

He said his administration would not tolerate acts of indiscipline from unscrupulous persons, who want to use the current situation to score cheap political goals.

The governor said the government would no longer fold its arms and allow heartless people to go on manipulating people and taking advantage of innocent citizens for their selfish political ends.

“We are a responsible government and we shall not relent in ensuring the safety of all our citizens at all times.

“However, we shall not condone calculated political sabotage or vagaries and indiscriminate abuse of privileges, to jeopardise our fragile security situation in the state.

“We have noted the rise of informants’ activities leading to many unfortunate banditry attacks on soft targets.

“We shall take more stringent steps in addressing the current situation, including possible communication shut down once again,” the statement read.

Matawalle advised stakeholders to counter the activities of informants in their midst by alerting security operatives with credible intelligence.

The governor expressed worry that such incidents were capable of posing threats to farming communities in the state. (NAN)

