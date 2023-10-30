Matawalle debunks Zamfara govt’s claims on ‘uncompleted Governor’s Lodges’

Former Governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle has reacted to allegations that his government spent billions to furnish 14 uncompleted Governor’s Lodges.

Matawalle responded through his aide, former commissioner for information now coordinator, ex Gov Matawalle Media Office, Ibrahim Dosara who said, “The attention of the immediate past administration of former Zamfara Gov Bello Mohammed Matawallen Maradun, has been drawn to yet another misleading and deceitful publication by Zamfara State Government, where some misleading documents showing “how former Governor and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, approved 100% payment of over one billion Naira for fencing, landscaping, and furnishing of Governor’s lodges in 14 Local Government Areas, even before the project began.”

Dosara noted that “in the statement released by the Dauda Lawal Dare’s administration, it was stated that ‘the previous administration under Bello Matawalle initiated a project to construct and furnish Governor’s Lodges in all the 14 local government areas of the State.

The incumbent Government had “noted that the documents released were evidence from an already opened can of worms exposing a series of violations of public service rules by the previous government of Matawalle.”

According to the government, “Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration is raising public awareness of Bello Matawalle’s financial recklessness, where projects were awarded, and 100% of funds were withdrawn and disbursed for the abandoned projects.”

Dosara noted: “Well, if despite the number of consultants Professors in the government being led by a “(Dr)” could not understand the essence of government in the protection of lives and property of the citizens and to initiate projects for the development of the state, but rather leading the government in desperate faults finding, deceitful and misleading the general public, to be convinced at all cost in tarnishing the hard-earned reputation of the former Governor Matawalle, it is then very unfortunate.

He alleged that “In his attempt to ridicule the former Governor, Gov Dauda Lawal has gone out of his way to commit perjury against the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This time around, Dauda Lawal used old pictures of various projects executed by the former Governor to deceive and mislead the general public in his latest publication that cuts across both traditional and new media platforms.

Dosara further chronicled, “Like I have said in my previous statements regarding the Cargo Airport Project which Dauda Lawal is desperate looking for a way to revoke the contract to award it to himself through proxy, the latest blackmail of the Lawal Dare’s administration has displayed its false claims and character assassination of the former Gov, as old pictures of the Local Government Lodges constructed by the former government of Bello Mohammed Matawallen Maradun were published instead of the reality of things on ground, just to discredit the former Governor.

He described the publication as not only malicious, disregard and disrespect to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, but also baseless, unfounded and laughable attempt to deceive Nigerians to continue with his foreign trips to pursue private businesses at the expense of Zamfara people.

“I am not surprised however, as the Gov is trying to cover up his failure to discharge his primary responsibility by diverting the attention of the general public from his incompetence in providing good governance, turning Zamfara to a killng field where bandits have embarked on massive attacks, killings and abduction of innocent lives ever since Dauda Lawal Dare’s assumption of office as the Gov of the state.

“What Dauda Lawal Dare wants is to divert the attention of the former Governor from his national assignment so that he will be portrayed as unserious leader like Dauda Lawal Dare. The project of Local Government Lodges constructed by the immediate past administration of former Gov Matawalle is almost completed, if not for the Dauda Lawal Dare’s order to the contractors to stop work, including arrest and detention of the contractor handling the project for over one month through the connivance of Dauda Lawal Dare and the former EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa, this project would have been completed. This matter is already in court before a judge for consideration,” Dosara said.

