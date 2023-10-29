Matawalle condoles with Maru, Kaura Namoda over bandit attacks

The former Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Mohammed Matawllen Maradun, says he received with shock, the news of the recent wave of attacks on Maru and Kaura Namoda local government areas of Zamfara State where Marauding bandits in their numbers attacked and killed innocent people and abducted several other innocent people with many who sustained various degree of injuries.

A statement signed by Ibrahim Dosara ,Coordinator, Matawalle Media Team, on Saturday, said the former Gov was saddened by the news of the attacks and called on the people of various communities in the state to always report any suspicious movements of the bandits to security agencies to assist in tackling the menace of the heartless.

Matawalle was quoted in the statement to have said ,”On behalf of myself, my family and political gladiators, I would like to extend my deepwest sympathies and condolences to the entire Maru and Kaura Namoda Emirates, local government councils and indeed, Zamfara State Government over these ugly attacks, killings and kidnapping of innocent lives across the two local government areas.

“I must say we were all utterly shocked and dismayed at the terrible human loss incurred and the excruciating pain that ensued. May God Almighty ease your pains and and may He grant you and the entire Zamfara state peace.

“We are all terribly sorry to witness the mindless acts of banditry in the two local government areas and other parts of the state resulting in so much death and destruction. No words are enough to condemn such acts. “Let me hope that the state government and the detachment of troops the Bola Ahmed Tinubu government deployed to the state along with other security operatives will work together, assert themselves, and ensure that such calous and babaric attacks, killings and kidnappings are stopped in all the parts of the state. “We share the grief of your countrymen and offer our sympathies.

“I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and other victims of the attacks. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the relatives of those who were killed in the latest waves of tragic attacks that occurred in the two local government areas and other parts of the state.

“I write to you on behalf of my family and political associates to express our shock, horror and profound distress at the appalling events and tragic loss of life in the two local government areas and beyond. “What happened was a dreadful blow to us all and to the civilized values which we share and cherish. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to you and we join with you and share in your anxiety and grief.

“I am deeply shocked and filled with grief over the terrible atrocity and losses brought on to your respective communities and people.

“The unbelievable disregard to our community values, of human life and dignity, that shows in the ferocious plans behind these acts, comes as a horrifying awareness to all of us, a threat to humanity and mankind.

“My heart and thoughts are with the thousands who have suffered these terrible, inhuman and calous acts.

“All of us have been impressed by the courage and dedication of our security operatives and rescue workers, and for the dignity and resilience which lies behind the commitment and determination of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government to prevail against such monstrous act.

“We who value democracy and freedom stand with the government of Zamfara state at this time.”

“As the son of the soil and the minister of state Defence, I would like to reassure you of my commitment and resilience to implement the far reaching decisions and policies of the Tinubu administration to defeat these monsters and bring back the lost glory of our dear state in and the country in general.”

