Matawalle condoles with Kwatarkwashi emirate over emir’s demise

Gov Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, has condoled with Kwatarkwashi Emirate, Bungudu Local Government Area (LGA) over the death of its Emir, Alhaji Ahmed Umar.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment, Malam Zailani Bappa, Matawalle expressed shock at the demise of Umar, a great pillar in the traditional institution.“The governor is currently in Abuja, he received the devastating news that plunged him and his entourage into a sad mood and sober reflection,” Baffa said.

Matawalle said the death of the Emir was the end of a great era of selfless service to the community, adding that it was a loss that could not be easily assimilated.“This loss is a great vacuum created in the traditional institution of our dear state, but we are confident that his contribution to the development of our dear state will live on even after his demise.“The late Emir is not only a responsible father and grandfather to all of us, but a link between the last and the present generation of our traditional leadership.“

On behalf of myself, my family and the Government of Zamfara State, I wish to call on our people, especially those in Kwatarkwashi Emirate, to consider this loss as an act of God which is bound to happen to each and every one of us.” he said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the late Umar died at age of 94 years.He was the 28th Emir of Kwatarkwashi, and had reigned for 61 years. (NAN)

