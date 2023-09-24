Matawalle condemns abduction of female students

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Mohammed Bello Matawalle MON, has condemned the abduction of female students of Federal University of Gusau.

According to a statement signed by Attari M. Hope, Ag. Director ( Press & PR), the Minister of State while condemning the act, extended his heartfelt sympathy to the parents, the academic community, and the entire citizenry of Zamfara State for the tragic abduction.

He said: “I share in your pain and strongly condemn this reprehensible act carried out by suspected bandits.”

While he condemned the the attack in all totality, he called on the nation’s dedicated security forces to intensify efforts and deploy every resources available to secure the safe return of the abducted students.

He said that all hands must be on desk in securing the release of the abducted students.

“As part of President Ahmed Bola Tinibu’s eight point agender of strengthing the national security for peace and prosperity I condemned and vowed to secure the release of the abducted students.

Assuring the citizen of the State, Dr. Matawalle said that air and ground components of the military have already been massively deployed within the state as every measure will be taken to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians.

He further assured the citizen of Federal Government’s commitment on providing security for lives and property of the citizenry.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

