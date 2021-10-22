Matawalle commissions 300-bed general hospital

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, on Friday, inaugurated the 300-bed General Hospital in Birnin-Magaji Local Government area of the state.

Matawalle, represented by Dr Bashir Maru, Chairman, Hospital Services Management Board, made this known.

He said the State Government will recruit more personnel to provide adequate services in the state hospitals.

”The State government plans to upgrade and remodel both primary and secondary health facilities to improve health care in the state.

”The government is working to provide state-of-the-art facilities for effective health care delivery in all parts of the state,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project which was initiated by the administration of former Gov. Abdullaziz Yari.

The Yari administration, however, executed only 40 per cent of the project and left.

The project was taken over by the Matawalle administration where that remodeled and completed the 60 per cent construction of the general hospital.

“As you are aware, we took over the construction of this hospital from where last administration left it at 40 per cent.

“We have remodeled and provided additional structures to accommodate more patients, and personnel.

“It is now completed and equipped with some of the latest equipment you can find anywhere in the world.

“ We have earlier provided a state of art hospital in Gusau. It is the only of its kind in the North West region.

Dr Salisu Ya’u, the Medical Director of the hospital said operations of the hospital would completely move from the temporary site to the new site.

Ya’u commended Matawalle for providing the hospital with modern facilities.

He assured the State government that all the facilities provided would be put to use appropriately.

Kabiru Ladan Maigoro, Sole Administrator of the local government said they would provide the needed support to the hospital especially in the area of maintenance.

“We shall do the minor repairs and provide security to ensure effective operation of the facility,”Maigoro said.

Also, the Emir of Birnin Magaji, Alhaji Husseini Dan-Ali said the community would ensure proper utilisation of the hospital.

Dan-Ali said the emirate would provide the needed support to the hospital especially security.

He commended the governor for completing the facility and providing it with modern equipment (NAN)

