Matawalle commends newly promoted Major Generals, tasks them on dedication

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Muhammed Bello Matawalle MON has commended the 47 newly promoted Major Generals saying that it was a promotion well deserved.

The Minister made the commendation at the Investiture Ceremony for the newly promoted Major Generals of the Nigerian Army in Abuja.

In his address, Dr. Matawalle commended the dedication and unwavering commitment demonstrated by the newly promoted Major Generals and tasked them to show more dedication and commitment to their duties in order to justify the trust and confidence Mr. President has for the Armed Forces.

He said: “Your promotion is not just a testament to your individual capabilities but also a reflection of the trust the nation places in you.”

Dr. Matawalle further charged the officers on the imperative of synergy among them. “As Major Generals, the need for collaboration, unity, and synergy cannot be overemphasized. Our nation’s security architecture relies heavily on cohesive efforts, and I urge you all to foster strong collaborations in executing your duties,” he remarked.

Accordingly, the Minister reiterated the importance of continuous dedication to protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria. He expressed confidence in the capabilities of the newly promoted Major Generals, urging them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and patriotism.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TA Lagbaja commended the promotion processes saying that it was true reflection to what they have put in the service.

“The promotion of the 47 Major Generals is a reward for their hard work and commitment to duties. It means more work. What you do with your new rank and the responsibilities that come with it matter most in the discharge of your duties,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

