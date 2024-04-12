Matawalle commends Armed Forces of Nigeria’s onslaught on terrorists

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle has commended the ongoing onslaught by the Armed Forces of Nigeria targeted against terrorists especially in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina and Kaduna States pointing out that their days are numbered and that the nation would once again begin to enjoy uninterrupted peace.

The Minister praised the Nigerian Armed Forces for their precise air strikes targeted at the terrorist strongholds in Zurmi, Gusau, and Maradun Local Government Areas, which resulted in the elimination of numerous terrorists and the destruction of their infrastructure.

He commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria for the clearance exercise in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina and Kaduna.

“With prayers and support for our Military, very soon the Military will clear these states free from bandit attacks,” he said.

Matawalle explained that with Military precision they successfully identified and neutralized the camps of prominent terrorist figures Abdullahi Nasanda and Mallam Tukur.

“We appreciate and commend the untiring efforts of our gallant servicemen and women who participated in this operation with outmost dedication and precision,” he said.

He expressed his sincere appreciation to all personnel involved in these operations. He also commended the collaborative efforts of the nation’s Intelligent Agencies as well as the local security partners.

Furthermore, he said that the Military is in a good and strong position to win the war against insurgency and terrorism which has witnessed many terrorist leaders being killed.

While commending the Armed Forces of Nigeria, he prayed for lasting peace in “our nation, Nigeria”.

By Chimezie Godfrey