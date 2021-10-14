Matawalle charges local govt. administrators, prioritises security

Governor Bello Matawalle has warned the 14 newly-sworn in Local Government of the need to work hard in securing their respective areas from the menace of banditry.

The governor issued the warning on Wednesday during the swearing in ceremony of the newly-appointed local govt council administrators, held at the government house in Gusau.

Matawalle said that following the dissolution of the last set of administrators at the local government level, it had became necessary to reconstitute another body until the security situation improves to pave the way for the local government councils election.

He said the situation in the various local government areas requires their total commitment and uprightness which were some of the qualities considered in their selection. He warned them not to disappoint the confidence of the government and people, just as he promised to support them in the quest to bring an end to banditry.

The governor charged them to uphold the truth and ensure that his administration delivers its mandate of securing the state and enhance economic development.

“Our mission is to implement policies and programmes that will assist in the positive transformation of people’s lives. We are particularly determined to do all that is humanly possible to secure our state and restore mutual trust among our communities.

“You must work hand in hand with the security agencies in your localities to ensure strict compliance with Executive Order number 001 of 2021, which I signed on the 26th day of August 2021″.

The security of lives and property of people remained the topmost priority of this administration; you must therefore work diligently towards the accomplishment of the mission of making Zamfara State peacefully.

The sworn in Sole Administrators include; Ahmed Balarabe (Anka), Dr Aminu Sulaiman Yarkufoji (Bakura), Kabiru Ladan Maigoro (Birnin-Magaji), Bashiru Muawiya (Bukkuyum), Mohammed Saddiq Maiturare (Bungudu), Abubakar Shehu Daki-Takwas (Gummi), Sanusi Mohammed Sarki (Gusau).

Others were; Nasiru Altine Yakamata (Kauran Namoda), Umaru Muazu Naabu (Maradun), Salisu Isa D/Gulbi (Maru), Abdulrahman Bala (Shinkafi), Dahiru Maiyara Garbadu (Talata-Mafara), Aminu Mudi (Tsafe), Dr Auwal Ahmad Bawa Moriki (Zurmi). (NAN)

