Matawalle Cautions Lawal, Affirms Northern Nigeria’s Unwavering Support for President Tinubu

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has categorically refuted the recent comments by Dr. Babachir Lawal regarding the 2027 Presidential ambitions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Matawalle emphasized that President Tinubu has made commendable strides in governance and that Lawal and his associates will be surprised by the resounding support the President will receive from the North.

In his statement, Minister Matawalle noted, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has been in office for just 19 months, has made significant contributions to all regions of Nigeria, including the North. The people of the North will rally behind Mr. President to build upon the achievements and reforms he has initiated.”

The Minister highlighted several key areas where President Tinubu has made impactful reforms that warrant support from the Northern electorate particularly security and defence.

He stated,”In 2024, Nigerian security forces neutralized over 8,000 terrorists and bandits, arrested 11,600 criminals, and recovered more than 10,000 weapons. This robust action has significantly improved security across the North.

“The successful rescue of approximately 8,000 kidnap victims underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all citizens. Also, the establishment of the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell (MAAKFC) in December 2024, in collaboration with the UK’s National Crime Agency, has enhanced strategic coordination in the fight against kidnapping.”

Dr. Matawalle emphasized ,”The North remains steadfast in its support for President Tinubu. Any insinuation to the contrary is a deliberate attempt to sow discord and undermine our national security.”

Looking at the administration from the economic point of view, the Minister said Economic Initiatives like

the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development aims to tap into the agricultural potential of the North, promoting economic growth and empowering millions, particularly women and youths in the North. “This initiative is expected to transform rural communities and contribute to food Security. The recent decline in grain prices across the country is a testament to the effectiveness of the government’s agricultural policies“ he explained.

Furthermore, President Tinubu’s administration has prioritized infrastructure projects that are vital for economic growth in the North, including road construction and improvement of transportation networks.

Also of importance is the Local Government Autonomy:

The local government autonomy signed into law by President Tinubu empowers local administrations to function effectively, ensuring accountability and better governance at the grassroots level.

Matawalle urged critics like Lawal to evaluate President Tinubu’s scorecard objectively rather than dismissing his efforts. “It is essential for us in the North to assess the tangible benefits of the President’s reforms. The cries of dissent should not overshadow the progress being made,” he stated.

He concluded by affirming that the legacy of President Tinubu’s reforms is one of hope and progress for all Nigerians—young and old, male and female, in every corner of the country. “We must unite in our support for Mr. President as he continues to work towards a prosperous and secure Nigeria,” he emphasized.

Dr. Matawalle also reaffirmed the Northern region’s commitment to the Tinubu administration. ” Our support for President Tinubu is unwavering and unshakeable. We stand firmly behind his vision for a prosperous and secure Nigeria “.