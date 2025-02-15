Matawalle Calls for Assertiveness on Global Stage following Visa Denial By Canada

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle MON, has issued a resolute call for Nigeria to assert its position on the global stage in the light of recent diplomatic incident involving the denial of visas to the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa, and other members of the Nigerian delegation. This unfortunate event occurred while they were en route to a significant function honoring Nigerian veterans in Canada.

Matawalle expressed profound disappointment regarding the treatment of the Nigerian delegation, emphasizing that such actions jeopardize the bilateral relations between Nigeria and Canada. “This incident is not merely a bureaucratic oversight; it is a serious affront to our national dignity and integrity. We cannot allow our country to be treated with such disregard and levity on the international stage,” he stated.

He called for an immediate and thorough investigation into the reasons behind this visa denial, asserting that Nigeria must respond decisively to uphold its reputation as a key player in global affairs. “We must not remain passive in the face of such disrespect. It is imperative that the Nigerian government takes a firm diplomatic stance. If no satisfactory explanation is provided, we must be prepared to respond appropriately and assertively,” Minister Matawalle declared.

The denial of visa raises significant concerns regarding Canada’s treatment of Nigerian military officials and the overall state of diplomatic relations between the two nations. While the specific reasons for the visa refusals remain unclear, this incident underscores the persistent bureaucratic and political challenges that Nigerian officials encounter in international engagements.

He concluded by reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to maintaining its dignity and respect in the international arena, urging all stakeholders to work collectively to ensure that such incidents do not recur.