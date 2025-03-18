Matawalle Backs Tinubu’s Declaration of State of Emergency in Rivers

The Minister of State for Defence Dr. Bello Mohammad Matawalle MON,has expressed his strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, emphasizing that this decisive action is vital for restoring stability to the state’s turbulent political landscape.

Matawalle stated that the declaration is a necessary measure to address the ongoing political crisis, which has hindered the delivery of democratic governance and the welfare of the people of Rivers State.

He called on all political actors involved in the crisis to adhere to the President’s declaration and work collaboratively towards a peaceful resolution.

In light of the current situation, the Minister reiterated that the Nigerian Military is on high alert to safeguard government infrastructure and ensure the security of the citizens. He warned that any attempts to attack government facilities or disrupt public order will be met with a resolute response from security forces.

Reflecting on the President’s address regarding the state of emergency, he acknowledged the gravity of the political crisis in Rivers State and the urgent need for intervention.

He highlighted the unfortunate demolition of the House of Assembly by the state governor, which has left the state without a functioning legislature for over fourteen months. This action has contributed to the ongoing political impasse and the inability of the government to effectively serve the people.

The Minister also noted the Supreme Court’s recent ruling, which reaffirmed the constitutional necessity of a functioning legislature and condemned the governor’s actions as unconstitutional. He emphasized that the court’s findings call for immediate restoration of democratic governance in the state.

Minister Matawalle expressed concern over recent reports of vandalism and threats from militants, underscoring the need for a unified effort to restore peace and security. He reiterated that the Federal Government is committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens and the protection of vital infrastructure in Rivers State.

In addition, the Honourable Minister of State reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Defence and the Nigerian Armed Forces to upholding national security and ensuring that Rivers State returns to peace, stability and democratic governance.

In conclusion, the Minister of State for Defence urged all stakeholders to embrace this opportunity for renewed governance and cooperation. He expressed hope that the state of emergency will pave the way for a peaceful and democratic Rivers State, benefitting all its residents.