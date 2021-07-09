Matawalle assents to Zamfara legislative, judiciary autonomy bills

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Thursday, signed the state’s Legislative and Judiciary Autonomy Bills into Laws.



This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Yusuf Idris, Director-General Media to the governor, on Thursday in Gusau.



He said the governor signed the laws at a brief ceremony in Government House, Gusau, where he acknowledged the importance the two laws, saying he would not wait for a big ceremony in order to signed the bills into law.



“The two new laws are now the Zamfara State Judiciary Autonomy Law and the Zamfara State Legislative Fund Management Law and Related Matters Connected Therewith, 2021 (1442 AH).”



The governor noted that as a true democrat, he would continue to ensure that all statutory responsibilities were directed to the right channels.



“I do not see any reason why we will not allow the autonomy of these two strong arms of government which will ensure the smooth running of government and the progress of our dear state.



“We will not politicise or joke with your responsibilities, your funding and the autonomy, therefore, with this signing into law, it is my strong conviction that we will continue to work as partners for the growth and progress of our dear state and the good people of Zamfara,’” he noted.



He appealed to the other two arms of government to guard against all forms of corrupt practises and enjoined them to sanction anyone found wanting in that direction.



Responding, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, commended the governor for maintaining a cordial relationship with the legislature and judiciary.



Magarya assured that both the legislative and judicial arms of government in the state would continue to support the executive for the benefit of the state.



Present at the brief ceremony, according to D-G Media, were all the principal officers of the State House of Assembly, Acting Secretary to the State Government who is also the Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe among others. (NAN)

