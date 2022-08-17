Matawalle assents to Child Protection Bill, 2 others

By Shuaib Sadiq

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has assented to the three Social Protection Bills passed by the State House of Assembly.

This is contained in a statement issued by Jamilu Birnin-magaji, Press Secretary to the Governor, and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday.The bills: “A law to Provide for the Protection of Children in Zamfara State and for Other Matters Related Thereto, Persons with Disabilities Bill and State Social Protection Bill.”Speaking while assenting to the bills, Matawalle said the document would serve as guiding principles in coordinating government social interventions.

He said the documents would ensure proper targeting and exit criteria for eligible beneficiaries, “expected to be mined from the State Social Register.”According to the governor, the laws provide that the state social protection and disability funds be provided to complement the government’s efforts in providing more access to children, women, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

The governor lauded the leadership and members of the State House of Assembly for their concern to the needs and aspirations of citizens of Zamfara by approving the three bills. “All the due processes observed are in conformity with our peculiarity to ensure that all content of the laws do not contravene our Islamic laws,” Matawalle added.

He appreciated Islamic Scholars, partners and women groups who advocated through the first lady, Hajiya Aisha Matawalle, for their contributions. Matawalle said their effort was part of what led to the speedy passage of the bills and their subsequent assent for implementation.The event was attended by the State Deputy Governor, Sen. Hassan Nasiha, Speaker of the assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Muazu Magarya, wife of the governor, Hajiya Aishat and Secretary to tha State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe.Others included the Chief of Staff Government House, Malam Ibrahim Suleiman and the State Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, among others.(NAN)

