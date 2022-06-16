Matawalle approves new DG press for Zamfara assembly

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, has approved the appointment of Malam Nasiru Biyabiki as the Director-General (DG), Press Affairs and Public Relations for the state House of Assembly.

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe on Thursday in Gusau.

The appointment followed the redeployment of Mr Mustafa Kaura, the former DG, to the office of the SSG.

Biyabiki, an associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), was the Public Relations’ Officer of the House before the appointment. (NAN)

