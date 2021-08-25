Matawalle appoints new Chief of Staff

August 25, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Gov. Matawalle of Zamfara has appointed Sulaiman as new of Staff.

This contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Wednesday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe.

“This to inform the general public that Excellency, Gov. Matawalle of Zamfara State has approved the of Alhaji Sulaiman as the new of Staff to Government House, Gusau.

Sulaiman Gusau a seasoned administrator and a technocrat per excellence.

“His has taken effect,’’the SSG said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,