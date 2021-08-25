Matawalle appoints new Chief of Staff

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has appointed Ibrahim Sulaiman as his new Chief of Staff.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Wednesday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe.

“This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Ibrahim Sulaiman as the new Chief of Staff to Government House, Gusau.

“Ibrahim Sulaiman Gusau is a seasoned administrator and a technocrat per excellence.

“His appointment has taken effect,’’the SSG said. (NAN)

