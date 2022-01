Matawalle appoints 250 additional political appointees

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has appointed 250 additional political appointees to aid governance in the state.

The Director-General on Political Affairs and Inter Party Relations, Alhaji Mikailu Aliyu, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in Gusau, on Wednesday.

Aliyu said the rationale behind the appointment was to ensure that good governance reached the grassroots and communities.

He said that since the inception of the administration, the governor had appointed 25 commissioners, 55 Special Advisers, 72 Directors-General and 12 board members.

He said the 250 political appointees included eight directors-general and 242 senior special assistants, bringing the total number of political appointees in the state to 1,700.

The director-general also dismissed the accusation that the State government was after one Shamsu Shehu, Chairman Marafa Social Media, describing the allegation as “baseless”.

He said Matawalle’s administration was peace loving that allows freedom of expression and political association among citizens of the state. (NAN)

