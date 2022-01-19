Matawalle appoints 250 additional political appointees

Gov. Bello of Zamfara has appointed 250 additional political appointees to aid in the state.

The Director- on Political Affairs and Inter Party Relations, Alhaji Mikailu Aliyu, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in Gusau, on Wednesday.

Aliyu said the rationale the appointment was to ensure that good reached the grassroots and communities.

He said that since the inception of the administration, the governor had appointed 25 commissioners, 55 Special Advisers, 72 Directors- and 12 board members.

He said the 250 political appointees included eight directors- and 242 senior special assistants, bringing the total number of political appointees in the state to 1,700.

The director- also dismissed the accusation that the State government was after one Shamsu Shehu, Chairman Marafa Social Media, describing the allegation as “baseless”.

He said ’s administration was peace loving that allows of expression and political association among of the state. (NAN)

