Matawalle appeals for unity amidst parallel Zamfara APC LG congresses

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara Saturday appealed to the factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to sheathe their swords and unite the progress of the state.

Matawalle made the appeal in Maradun, Maradun Government Area (LGA) of the state while addressing his faction of the APC delegates at the party’s Government (LG) congress.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are three factions of the APC in Zamfara: the Gov. Matawalle’s faction, the AbdulAziz Yari’s faction and the Sen. Kabiru Marafa’s faction.

The governor participated in the government congress of the party held in Maradun, the headquarter of his government area.

“I still insists that APC in the state still one family because no court or even the national headquarters of the party has asked the party in the state to suspend its congresses.

“The fact that there was no court order or any instruction from the party’s headquarters stopping the congresses indicates clearly that the congresses are legal and acceptable,” Matawalle said.

He, however, accused some people in the party misguiding those criticising APC leadership both in the state and at the national level.

The governor stressed that the time bitter politics had gone, saying that serious politicians no longer favoured bitter politics.

“This world now a global village where developmental democracy thrives.

“Let us come together to build Zamfara state politically, economically and socially, irrespective of political differences.

“By these congresses, the state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has succcefully elected officers that will conduct the affairs of the party at the wards and government levels,” he said.

Matawalle was accompanied by former Governor of the state, Sen. Ahmed Yarima, former House of Representatives member, Alhaji Aminu Jaji and former Deputy Governor of the state, Malam Ibrahim Liman.

Also in company of the governor to Maradun the LG congress, was Alhaji Kabiru Masari, the leader of the National APC Committee Zamfara Congresses.

No fewer than 28 officials including women, youths and persons with disabilities emerged in each of the LG congresses through consensus.

NAN reports that the Matawalle-led and Sen. Marafa-led factional congresses in Gusau, Bakura, Bungudu, Maru, Maradun,Tsafe and Kaura Namoda LGAs were conducted under adequate to ensure law and order.

The Yari-led faction however boycotted the party’s the government congresses.

Yari had instructed his supporters not to participate in the congresses, describing the process as illegal.

His faction had obtained a Federal order that the factions should “maintain the status quo,” pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The federal at it’s resumed hearing Nov. 17, fixed Dec. 2 ruling the suit. (NAN)

