Massive turnout of voters in Saturday’s Kogi poll

By Ali Baba-Inuwa

The Saturday’s Kogi governorship election, recorded mass turnout of voters in most polling units in Lokoja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.



A NAN correspondent who went round polling units in Lokoja, also reports that the election also witnessed early arrival of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as voting materials.

In polling unit 067 ward A, Kogi Hotel Tourism Board, accreditation of voters and voting started at 8.30 a.m., as most voters were already on queue before accreditation time.

The situation was also the same at polling unit 065 ward A Saron Gari, where voters were seen taking their turn to vote.



In polling unit 068 ward A, Baptist Plaza, voters conducted themselves peacefully, even without the present of a security agent at the polling unit.

In polling unit 012 ward A, Crowder Memorial College, there was massive turnout of voters as the election was hitch-free.

The situation was not much different in other polling units in Lokoja. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

