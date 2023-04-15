Massive turnout heralds supplementary polls in Zamfara

By Ishaq Zaki

Massive turnout of voters heralded Saturday’s supplementary elections in Zamfara Central Senatorial District, and in Gusau/Tsafe and Gummi/Bukkuyum federal constituencies.

The supplementary elections are taking palace in 90 polling units in 24 wards in six local government areas of Gusau, Tsafe, Maru, Bungudu, Gummi and Bukkuyum.

Voter accreditation began early as INEC officials reported promptly at the polling booths.

The early turnout by voters and by INEC officials were noticed in affected polling booths in Tsafe Local Government Area and in Gusau Local Government Area.

INEC declared elections in the areas inconclusive after it cancelled results obtained in the initial exercise on Feb. 25. (NAN)