Massive protest against abortion ruling planned in Warsaw

Poland is gearing up for the largest protest yet against a recent top court ruling that tightens abortion laws, with protesters from across the country expected to demonstrate in Warsaw on Friday evening.

Daily protests have swept many Polish cities since a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal on Oct. 22 declaring that abortions due to irreversible congenital defects are illegal, as they violate the constitutional guarantee of protecting the life of every individual.

The ruling would effectively introduce a ban on abortions.

Congenital defects were the reason behind almost all of the around 1,100 legal abortions carried out in Poland in 2019.