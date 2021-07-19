Massive crowd besiege Lagos lawmaker’s residence for Sallah gifts

Massive crowd on Monday besieged the Isolo residence of a Lagos lawmaker, Jude Idimogu, for collection of Sallah gifts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crowd had gathered around the residence of the lawmaker as early as 5:00 a.m.

Idimogu is representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly,

Some of the beneficiaries of the Idimogu’s 5kg bags of rice commended the lawmaker, saying that the gesture will alleviate their burden during the festive season.

Mrs Dorcas Balogun, a beneficiary, called for youths employment and more empowerment for vulnerable groups in the constituency.

“Last year, the lawmaker gave us food stuff. At times, when he meets us on the way, he gives money too.

“We want empowerments for women, no matter how small, to start businesses because things are tough. We what him to help us on this, irrespective of party affiliation.”

Another beneficiary, Mrs Olabisi Jinadu, also commended the lawmaker for his gesture during the COVID-19 lockdown.

A carpenter, Mr Azeez Otaoroju, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture and urged him to assist in fixing bad roads and protect the masses from crazy electricity billings.

“The issue of crazy electricity billings is putting fears in our hearts, we want the lawmaker to use his office to defend us. I appreciate this lawmaker, if we have about six of them, masses suffering will reduce,” Otaoroju said.

A septuagenarian, Mr Oluremi Akintounde, said: ” This is good for the masses, we are happy with him, let him continue and we will continue to support him.”

Mrs Tawakalitu Adekola, an Islamic Musician, who said she was participating in the gesture for the first time, commended the lawmaker and urged him to continue in doing the good.

