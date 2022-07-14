Massari urges private sector, NGOs to invest in Cycling

The President of  Cycling Federation of  Nigeria (CFN) Giandomenico Massari has urged the private sector and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to invest in Cycling to boost its development in the country.

Massari, while speaking with newsmen in Abuja, said that the major challenge of the Federation was lack of sponsorship,  which affected the development of  the sports  in Nigeria.According to him, the Federation has been organising competition without the support of any private organisations.He said that the Federation was set to host the Africa Track Cycling without any support or help from any cooperate bodies.“

The Championship will kick off on Thursday ,this  is the second time we are hosting a Continental Championship of this type in Nigeria without any support from private or NGOs .“To host a Continental Championship of this type we need to have various organisations that will surround us with different support, to make the event colourful  and  interesting to participants and spectators.“

The Confederation of African Cycling (CAC) and Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) decided to give us  the hosting right  because of  the  velodrome facilities  that we ( Nigeria) have  is the only one in West Africa region,” he said.He said a total 35 cyclists would represent Nigeria in  11 events during the Championship.“We have 21 male  and  14 femalein  both Junior  and Elite  category, which  they  are all set to make the country proud.“They have been in the camp for  more than four months, they had rigorous training and they are ready for the championship,” he said. He said, In the female category we are in good position in the world not just in our continent .“ And we want to see what we can do in this championship and we are on our way to measure our level of our performance,” he said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  reports that a total of 15 countries have arrived to participate in the championship.The country  included are : Algeria,Morocco, Egypt,Tunisia, Burundi,South Africa,Sudan, Cote D’Ivoire,Benin,Togo,Niger Republic , Guinea , Zimbabwe,Nigeria(host) and Ghana . NAN reports that  in 2019 ( Nigeria) hosted  the championship and in which Nigeria contingents was made up of 21 cyclists of both female and male categories , garnered a total of 51 medals made up 21 gold, 18 silver and 12 bronze medals to emerge champions.They are followed by Egypt who came second winning  eight gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals.Another North Africa side, Morocco came third with four gold and three silver medals.Burkina took fourth  position with three silver, five bronze whereas Burundi came fifth with two bronze. Nigeria’s neighbour, Ghana placed sixth with a bronze medal. While Liberia, Ivory Coast and Benin had no medal.NAN reports the championship will  kick start on Thursday and  is expected to end on  Sunday at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium. Abuja (NAN)