Mass turnout of voters as election materials arrive city centre

By Jessica Dogo

Voters in Garki Area of Abuja turned out in large numbers to their polling units on Saturday, in preparation for the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived at the polling units at 8:20 a.m, with few security personnel observing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observed that in Areas 1 and 2 polling units, hundreds of voters were seen waiting to cast their votes as at 7:00 a.m.

Some of the voters expressed hope in the electoral system, while urging Nigerians to conduct themselves peacefully.

Mrs Nneka Nwokonneya, commended INEC for keeping to time and urged its officers to ensure fair and credible elections.

Another voter, Jude Ezekiel, called on Nigerians to come out and exercise their franchise as it was their right to vote.

Melisa Bright advised Nigerians to be well behaved and vote wisely, “with the look of things, this election will be peaceful.”

NAN also observed that there were free vehicular movement within the areas in spite of the movement restriction. (NAN)