Mass surrender rocks Boko Haram camps – MNJTF

The Multinational Joint Tasks Force (MNJTF) combating insurgency in the Lake Chad region said it has continued to record mass surrender of insurgents.

A statement on Saturday by the spokesman of the task force, Lt.-Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, said the development was due to the intensified kinetic and non-kinetic operations adopted by the task force.

“In the wake of escalated kinetic and non-kinetic operations by the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), coupled with a dwindling logistic supply in Boko Haram hideouts, mass surrenders rattle Boko Haram insurgents.

“Over a span of two days, from 14 to 15 August 2023, four key Boko Haram commanders, 13 main fighters, and a total of 45 family members, laid down their arms and surrendered to troops of Sector 3 MNJTF in Cross Kauwa and Baga of Kukawa LGA.

“Surrendered items include seven AK-47 Rifles, one FN Rifle (SLR), nearly 440 rounds of assorted calibre ammunition and other essential tools of insurgency.

“On the inaugural day of the recent mass surrender, 14 August 2023, two commanders, nine main fighters and 21 family members yielded to the relentless operations of troops stroked by the 19 Brigade in Cross Kauwa and 403 Amphibious Brigade in Baga.

“They voluntarily surrendered six AK 47 rifles, one FN Rifle (SLR), 20 magazines (with two fully loaded), 12 rounds of 5.6 millimeter ammunition, two hand grenades, three Bandoliers, and 180 rounds of 7.62 millimeter ammunition amongst numerous items,” he said.

According to Abdullahi, last Tuesday, two commanders, four fighters and their 24 family members also surrendered.

He said that the task force has sustained calls on the remnants of the insurgents to embrace peace and surrender before it’s too late, adding that surrender provides the safest route towards peace and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the Borno Government said that the biometrics data capture of repentant Boko Haram insurgents has resumed after a hitch that led to protest by some of them in Maiduguri.

The State Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, said so far a total of 6,900 repentant insurgents were processed.

This, he said, was done under the Disarmament, Demobilisation, Deradicalisation, Rehabilitation, Reconciliation and Reintegration (DDDRRR) programme known as the “Borno Model”.

Tar said: “The data processing process was scheduled to be conducted in 6 batchesby a certified team of intelligence and ICT experts with utmost level of professionalism and confidentiality in data management.

“However, due to a bridge in communication, those who were supposed to appear for the data capture at a later date appeared Friday, August 18, 2023, and this led to confusion at a camp where the exercise was being conducted.

“The Borno Government wishes to assure the public that the situation is under control and normalcy has been restored at the venue of the biometric exercise.” (NAN)

