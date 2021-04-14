Mass sack: Kaduna NLC calls for prayers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna Council, has urged Muslims to use the Ramadan to pray against the mass sack of public sector workers in the .It also called for prayers against current security challenges across the .This is contained in a statement issued in Kaduna on Wednesday by the NLC Chairnan, Comrade Ayuba Suleiman.The NLC said that the workers and all Nigerians should use the Ramadan to intensify prayers for Allah’s protection and total end to terrorism, armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other crimes bedevilling the state and the in general.

The union also appealed to workers to give their best for the development of Kaduna State and the in general.The statement described the holy month of Ramadan as a of renewal and an opportunity for Muslims to God’s forgiveness and recommit to the ideals of Islam.“The holy month of Ramadan is the month of blessings,

, giving, sharing, forgiveness, prayers and reading of the Holy Qur’an and above all is the month of answering prayers,” it added.The NLC also urged Muslims to humble and the needy, and avoid all sinful acts, in line with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). ()

