The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna State Council, has urged Muslims to use the Ramadan period to pray against the mass sack of public sector workers in the state.It also called for prayers against current security challenges across the country.This is contained in a statement issued in Kaduna on Wednesday by the state NLC Chairnan, Comrade Ayuba Suleiman.The NLC said that the workers and all Nigerians should use the Ramadan period to intensify prayers for Allah’s protection and total end to terrorism, armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other crimes bedevilling the state and the nation in general.

The union also appealed to workers to give their best for the development of Kaduna State and the country in general.The statement described the holy month of Ramadan as a period of renewal and an opportunity for Muslims to seek God’s forgiveness and recommit to the ideals of Islam.“The holy month of Ramadan is the month of blessings,

love, giving, sharing, forgiveness, prayers and reading of the Holy Qur’an and above all is the month of answering prayers,” it added.The NLC also urged Muslims to be humble and support the needy, and avoid all sinful acts, in line with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). (NAN)

