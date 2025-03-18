Mass Exodus: SDP chieftains defect to APC 

The 2023 Vice Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Yusuf Buhari, and Kano State governorship candidate, Bala Gwagwarawa, have defected to the APC.

By Naomi Sharang

The 2023 Vice Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Yusuf Buhari, and Kano State governorship candidate, Bala Gwagwarawa, have defected to the APC.

Also defecting are the Kano State Working Committee, 38 local government chairmen and secretaries, 13 state assembly, and 6 House of Representatives candidates.

The SDP chieftains’ defection was formalised at an event held in Abuja on Tuesday, marking a significant shift in the state’s political landscape.

Addressing the defectors, Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, said their move proves that plans to challenge the APC in 2027 via SDP are doomed.

He noted this development as a blow to former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who had recently joined the SDP ahead of the 2027 elections.

Barau said: “Those traversing the nation, trying to build the SDP into a viable platform to rival the APC in 2027, have failed utterly.

“That mission is dead on arrival. Nigerians have rejected it. Even prominent figures like Sule Lamido have distanced themselves from the party.

“Today, the Vice Presidential candidate, Kano’s governorship flag-bearer, and other SDP stalwarts have joined the APC. More are expected to follow suit in coming days.

“If we delayed this meeting till tomorrow, nearly all SDP candidates nationwide would have joined us. We shall receive them officially in due course,” Barau added.

He assured the new members of equal treatment, stating no one would be considered inferior regardless of when they joined the APC.

“Everyone is equal. Joining today or being a long-time member does not diminish your importance. You are all valued equally,” Barau declared.

He praised the defectors for acknowledging the achievements recorded under President Bola Tinubu’s administration and aligning with APC’s vision.

APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, warmly welcomed the new entrants, promising them full rights and privileges within the party.

Represented by Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu, Ganduje described the defection as a move “from darkness to light.”

He lauded the APC’s role as a model of transformative leadership under President Tinubu, promising continued progress and national development.

Former Kano Governor, Sen. Kabiru Gaya, noted that the SDP was already depleted by the time El-Rufai joined, rendering it ineffective.

“The SDP is dead. Its Vice Presidential candidate is here, the Kano candidate is here, all key stakeholders are now with APC.

“I commend the Deputy Senate President for securing these heavyweight politicians for our party. It’s a great victory for APC,” he said. (NAN)