Mason gets 10 strokes of cane for stealing 4 bags of cement

A 30-year-old mason, Shehu Abubakar, who stole four bags of cement was Monday given 10 strokes of the cane as his punishment.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced Abubakar, after he pleaded guilty and begged for leniency.

Emmanuel then advised the convict to be of good behaviour and desist from committing crimes.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo told the court that Ahmed Nasiru of Malali Kaduna reported the matter at the Gabasawa Police Station on Jan. 27.

Leo said the defendant who works in the complainant’s construction site was given 13 bags of cement to work with and he stole four bags worth N15,000.

He added that the defendant was later apprehended after police investigation.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 271 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.(NAN)

