Mason docked for allegedly cheating brother

October 4, 2021 Favour Lashem



A 36-year-old mason, Samaila Ibrahim was on Monday docked a Grade I Area Court Kubwa, Abuja, for allegedly cheating his brother.

The police charged Ibrahim of Dutse Alhaji, Abuja with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa told the court that the complainant, Salisu, the matter at Dutse Alhaji Police Station on Aug.20.

Okpa said the defendant allegedly authorised another brother, Abubakar, to sell his house located at Bmuko, Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, sometime 2019.

He further said the defendant’s house was sold at N350, 000 and he acknowledged receiving N343, 000 from his brother with a balance of N7, 000 yet to paid.

The prosecution counsel added that the defendant denied his brother access into the said property after collecting N343, 000 from him.

The offence, he said,  contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Mr Adamu, admitted the defendant to bail the sum of N200, 000 with reasonable surety like sum.

Adamu ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s and present means of identification.

He however adjourned the case until Oct. 25 for hearing.(NAN)

