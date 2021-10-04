Mason docked for allegedly cheating brother

A 36-year-old mason, Samaila Ibrahim was on Monday docked in a Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, for allegedly cheating his brother.

The police charged Ibrahim of Dutse Alhaji, Abuja with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa told the court that the complainant, Salisu, reported the matter at Dutse Alhaji Police Station on Aug.20.

Okpa said the defendant allegedly authorised another brother, Abubakar, to sell his house located at Bmuko, Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, sometime in 2019.

He further said the defendant’s house was sold at N350, 000 and he acknowledged receiving N343, 000 from his brother with a balance of N7, 000 yet to be paid.

The prosecution counsel added that the defendant denied his brother access into the said property after collecting N343, 000 from him.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Adamu ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and present means of identification.

He however adjourned the case until Oct. 25 for hearing.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...