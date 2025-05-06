Masaudu assumes duty as new FRSC sector commander in Jigawa

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Mr Umar Masaudu has assumed duty as the new Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jigawa State Command.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Yahaya Ibrahim, the Public Education Officer of the Command in Dutse, on Tuesday.

Masaudu took over from the outgone Sector Commander, Aisha Saadu, following a nationwide redeployment of senior officers across various FRSC command.

“Following the recent posting of senior officers across various FRSC formations nationwide, Corps Commander Masaudu has been deployed to RS1.4 Jigawa State as the new Sector Commander.

“He took over from Corps Commander Aishat Saadu on May 5,” Ibrahim said.

He said that prior to his deployment, Masaudu was the Sector Commander of the FRSC Command in Kano state.

“Umar Masaudu is a seasoned administrator who served in various departments in various capacities.

“He is experienced and committed to his responsibilities to a safer road use in Nigeria,” he said.

Ibrahim called on the government, stakeholders, and members of the public in the state to give the new sector commander their full support and cooperation in his efforts to enhance road safety and reduce traffic crashes in the state. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)