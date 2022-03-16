Masari urges political appointees eyeing elective positions to abide by electoral act 

By Abbas Bamalli

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has urged political appointees, who desire to contest elective offices in 2023, to comply with the provisions of the electoral act.

The governor made the call on Tuesday in Katsina while briefing newsmen after a closed-door meeting with political appointees.

The meeting was also attended by his Deputy, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu.

He said: “I briefed them on certain developments in our party, APC and our preparations for the local government elections.

“I urge those with ambition to contest elections in 2023 to take a look at the electoral bill which was recently signed into law by President Muhammad Buhari.

“The meeting was necessary so that they can do the needful by respecting the electoral act aimed at avoiding the avoidable.

“They should comply with the Electoral Act”.

Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act recently signed into Law by the President prevents political appointees from contesting elective positions without first resigning. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

