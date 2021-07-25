Masari urges investment in youth development to tackle insecurity

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has called for massive investment in youth education and development as a way of tackling insecurity in the country.

Masari made the call in a statement issued by Alhaji Ibrahim Musa-Kalla, the Press Secretary to the state Deputy Governor on Sunday in Katsina.

According to the governor, such investment will provide opportunities for youths to be meaningfully engaged instead of indulging in violence and crime.

“We all have a stake toward ensuring that our society is safe, we need stakeholders to invest in the people.

“Corporate entities, wealthy individuals and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) are urged to key into this,” he said.

Masari said that only sincere investment in youth development and education would help the teeming youths to follow the right track.

“By educating our youths, we will reduce banditry. Pick up somebody in your community and see them through school to help the society. (NAN)

