Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has urged governments, private organisations and institutions in the country to be patronising the services of the Nigerian Security, Printing and Minting Plc.



This is contained in a statement issued by his Director-General on Media, Malam Abdu Labaran, on Friday in Katsina.



Labaran said that Masari made the call when he visited the Managing Director of the company, Alhaji Abbas Umar-Masanawa, in Abuja



He said the governor was impressed by what he described as the “state-of-the-art equipment” he saw at the factory.



He said that there was the need for governments and institutions in the country to stop patronising foreign nations for their minting and printing needs for currency and security documents.



The governor expressed confidence that with what was on the ground, and by way of equipment and personnel, it was inconceivable that a better company could be found, even in foreign lands, that could do a better and cheaper job than the company.



“I am absolutely confident that there is no job in its purview which this company cannot do satisfactorily, I am certain about that,” Masari said.



He also noted that it was in the economic and security interests of the Nigerian Government to compel its institutions and agencies to patronise the company at all times for their printing needs.



In his remarks, the managing director of the company, Alhaji Abbas Umar-Masanawa, stressed the need for the government to compel “national institutions” whose functions impacted on national security and economy to domesticate their printing jobs in the company.

Umar-Masanawa said it was particularly of utmost importance for the government to realise the need for passport production to be domesticated in the company.



According to him, doing so, will yield multiple benefits for the nation.



“Such as boosting national security and integrity, engendering national pride and patriotism, improving national revenue generation, creating job opportunities, conservation of FOREX and boosting acquisition/transfer of technology,” he said.



The managing director added that the board of the company had seen to it that there are state-of-the-art equipment, highly trained and experienced staff that are second to none in Africa. (NAN)

