Masari tells teachers to teach in mother tongue

By Abdullahi Shugaba

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has tasked teachers in various institutions in the state to teach pupils in mother tongue.

Masari gave the charge during the launch of three books on poetry, literature in Hausa and translation of English dictionary to Hausa language written by Mande Muhammad, popularly known as Ali Kano, an indigene of Katsina state, on Thursday in Katsina.

Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Badamasi Charanchi, the governor noted that if children from class one to three were taught in their mother tongues, they will learn better.

He stated that the national policy on education was designed to teach pupils at the early stage in their mother tongues.

Masari commended the author for writing books in Hausa, describing the effort as laudable initiative.

According to him, the gesture will assist to ensure that the language is not adulterated or goes into extintion.

“Teaching pupils at the early stage of education has scientifically proven to enhance cognitive thinking”.

Masari pledged to continue to promote Hausa language literature in order to preserve the culture and heritage of the state as a home of Hausa literary studies.

The chairman of the book launch, who is the state Chief Judge, Justice Musa-Danladi Abubakar, commended the author of the books and urged students of Hausa literature to emulate the author to preserve the language for future generations. (NAN)

