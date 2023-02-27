Masari sacks 4 top officials

By Abbas Bamalli

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has approved the immediate termination of the appointments of a Commissioner, two Permanent Secretaries and the Chairman of the State’s Pilgrims Welfare Board.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Muntari Lawal (SSG) said on Monday in Katsina that the affected officials include: Alhaji Tasi’u Dahiru-Dandagoro, the Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport.

Others are: The Permanent Secretary, Sustainable Development Goals, Hajiya Fatima Ahmed, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alhaji Aminu Waziri.

Similarly, Masari has relived the Chairman of the State’s Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Yusuf Barmo of his appointment.

The SSG said the termination of their appointments was part of move to make some strategic realignments and adjustments in the government.

“All the affected political and public office holders are directed to handover all government properties in their possession to their respective permanent secretaries or the most senior directors as the case may be,” Lawal said. (NAN)