Masari pledges to strengthen security in Katsina State

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has pledged to recruit more vigilantes to strengthen security architecture in the state.

Masari stated this when received the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, who was on a working visit to Katsina on Thursday.

He stated that the vigilantes would be recruited in all the 34 local government areas of the state.

The governor said that the recruits would be supported financially and logistically.

Masari stated that the policemen in the were not enough to arrest the the security situation in the state.

The governor also said that the vigilantes would be posted to strategic places to help the police and other security agencies with relevant information on security.

“If they detect any crime or criminalities, they will alert the security in arresting the situation.

“These initiative will assist in protecting communities from bandits,” he said.

Earlier, Baba commended the Masari for his role in fighting security issues in the state.

He said that tackling security “is not the responsibility of the police alone but should be a collective effort.(NAN)

