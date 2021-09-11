Masari pledges to provide COVID-19 vaccines to corps members

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has pledged to provide adequate COVID-19 vaccines for all the corps members in the state.

Masari made the pledge on Friday in Katsina when he received the Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, Brig.-Gen. Shu’aibu Ibrahim, who paid him a courtesy call at Government House, Katsina.

A statement signed by Alhaji Musa Abubakar, acting Director, Special Duties, NYSC, and issued to newsmen on Saturday, quoted Masari as requesting the NYSC Secretariat to liaise with the state Ministry of Health for the vaccines.

Similarly, Masari stated that the state government would sustain the tempo of its support for the scheme, praising the existing cordial relationship between the State Government and the Scheme and thanking the Director-General for the visit.

Earlier, Ibrahim had expressed gratitude to the Governor for the cooperation and assistance the NYSC was enjoying from his administration.

He particularly thanked him for the most recent gesture of renovating several blocks of hostels and the Skills Acquisition Centre at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Katsina.

In further acknowledging the NYSC-friendly disposition of the Governor, the Director-General recalled how he personally led rescue efforts when some corps members were involved in a road traffic accident in 2019.

Ibrahim further expressed his commitment to further strengthen the cordial relationship between the scheme and the state government. ( NAN )

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...