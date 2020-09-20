Masari mourns Emir of Zazzau

Share the news













Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has expressed sadness over the death of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, saying Nigeria has lost one of its most revered traditional giants.

Masari stated this in a press statement signed by his Director-General Media and Publicity, Malam Abdu Labaran and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Sunday.

He said that the death of the monarch came at a time when his royal advice was needed in view of the prevailing challenges bedeviling the nation.

“The death of His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau at this time is devastating, because it come at a time when his vast experiences are very much needed to help the nation navigate out of the current economic, security and social woes.

“Dr Shehu is a man of compassion, but death has robed the nation of his rich and wise counsel and that created a huge vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

“This is because he had listening ears to all manner of people and had made good use of his contacts to advance the nation’s interests”, Masari said.

The Katsina state Governor on behalf of his people, condoled President Muhammadu Buhari, Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai and the bereaved family.

He prayed that God should forgive the deceased and grant hm eternal rest. (NAN

