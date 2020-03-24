Masari meets Buhari at Aso Villa, ‘shuns’ newsmen for fear of coronavirus

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed door with Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State at the State House, Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting between the president and the governor was unknown as at the time of filing this report.

When approached by State Correspondents after the meeting, the governor declined comment, jokingly saying that he was abiding by the principle of social distancing being advocated to guide against the spread of COVID-19.

“I read that you are over 70 Journalists in the villa and you wanted me to brief you people in that your press chamber – no, we don’t have Coronavirus in Katsina State and I would not be an agent of the virus in my state,’’ he jokingly told two correspondents he escorted him to his car.

NAN reports that the first suspected case of the Coronavirus in Katsina State had tested negative

The patient, who returned from Malaysia and had showed symptoms of the deadly virus, was in self-isolation before the result of his sample indicated negative.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s statistics as at 2.00pm on Monday 24, indicated that Nigeria confirmed 42 cases of COVID-19 in the country, with two patients discharged and one death.(NAN)