Masari flags off construction of N5.714bn interchange bridges

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has flagged off the construction of Kofar Kaura and Kofar Kwaya interchange bridges in the state at an estimated total cost of N5,714,353,312.5.

The governor, while flagging off the project on Thursday, said it was a historic moment to witness the commencement of such a project in the city of Katsina.

He said the two inter-change bridges to be constructed, would be beneficial to all people coming into or leaving Katsina state.

Masari said Kofar Kaura underpass would be built at an estimated cost of N2,906,277,281.25 and that of Kofar Kwaya at an estimated cost of N2,808,076,031.25.

“If you could remember, part of our restoration agenda is urban renewal, which means upgrading the existing structures in the major towns and constructing new ones.

“We started with the provision of drainages through collaboration with the world bank. Here in Katsina under the NEWMAP, we are spending over N15 billion to construct drainages that would evacuate water from the metropolis under phase one.

“Phase ll will start next year directly from the government revenue, in Katsina city alone, we have spent over N5 billion in providing drainage.

“This is very very important and significant, especially when you consider the heavy downpour we received within the last three years.

“The story would have been different without adequate provision of drainages and channels that would evacuate rain water,” he said.

The governor said the government would spend over N2 billion before the end of the administration in providing additional facilities, and that it is also considering a new road that would run through the old city, all within the period.

“We are also examining other places that require intervention, especially in terms of vehicular movement. We have so far identified two or three places.

“And we will discuss with our designers to see how we can approach this, because decongestion does not mean breaking down houses alone, it means giving free movement, easy access to places.

“All these are part of urban renewal under the restoration agenda.

“These particular two projects, the contractor would have no excuse, because already we have paid in advance, 70 per cent of the total cost.

“And we have made adequate provision that if the contractor can perform magic and finish this in one day, we have his remaining money ready for him.

“These are the types of projects that you don’t start until you are sure of the sources of funds or the funds are already available to pay the contractor as at when the certificates are approved.” he said.

Masari further appealed to the contractor and the consultant concerning the quality of work, especially drainages to evacuate water from the road.

He also commended the people of the state for their support and understanding even during what he described as the most difficult time, appealing that they should continue to pray over the security challenges in the state.

The project manager, Triacta construction company, which is handling the project, Mr. Sadek Awwad, assured the governor that they would do everything possible to meet the deadline for the completion of the poject which is next year.

An underpass is a road or path that goes underneath a railway or another road. (NAN)

